Culture Minister checks condition of Russian Drama Theater in Bishkek

A meeting headed by the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov on the progress of renovation of the building of the State National Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov took place in the theater yesterday. Press service of the ministry reported.

Its participants discussed a number of issues related to the real state of the theater, demolition of illegal buildings around the theater, as well as creation of better conditions for its staff.

As noted, the design estimates are ready. Repairs will begin in the near future.

Recall, 198 million soms were allocated for the overhaul of several drama theaters in July. At least 97,658.3 million soms are planned for the restoration of the Russian Drama Theater in Bishkek.