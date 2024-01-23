14:10
Russian Drama Theater to show performances in Karakol

Performances of the Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov will be shown on the stage of the Issyk-Kul Regional Music and Drama Theater. The Russian Drama Theater reported.

«Favorite performances for children and adults will be presented to the audience on January 31, February 1 and February 2. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the wonderful world of theater with us. Buy tickets, go on an unforgettable journey that will leave an imprint on your heart for many years,» the theater representatives noted.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Issyk-Kul Regional Music and Drama Theater, which is located on 32, Tynystanov Street.
link: https://24.kg/english/284839/
views: 159
