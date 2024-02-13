Artists of Opera and Ballet Theater obliged to pass performance appraisal

Artists of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev have to pass performance appraisal. It was announced today at a meeting of the staff.

According to First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Sports Timurlan Azhymaliev, performance appraisal is held in order to stimulate the growth of professional skills and qualifications, to increase creative activity, to determine the level of professional training and compliance of the theater staff to their positions.

The commission consists of about ten people, including representatives of the Mariinsky Theater.

The performance appraisal will take place from February 13 to February 22, the schedule has been approved.

«All of you are highly professional artists. Our commission is designed not to shoot from the hip. Recommendations will be given to you to improve quality. The future fate of the theater will depend on it,» Timurlan Azhymaliev said.