More than 70 Kyrgyzstanis participate in theater project of UK university

More than 70 children and teenagers from Kyrgyzstan participated in Magic of Theater project. Nurlan Asanbekov, Director of Zhash Kubat Public Association, People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic, told at a press conference.

The project was implemented within the framework of the global project Mobile Arts for Peace initiated by the University of Lincoln (UK). It involves Indonesia, Nepal, Rwanda and Kyrgyzstan.

According to project coordinator Ilgis Zhunusov, many children are shy and uptight, unable to open up to others. And this theater is a good opportunity to fulfil oneself, as various master classes, trainings and performances with the participation of children are held within its framework.

The main goal of the project is to create a children’s and youth center Magic of Theater, which in the future can become a cultural platform for the formation of an alternative view on the pressing problems of society.

The Kyrgyz State Puppet Theater named after Musa Zhangaziev in Bishkek has already hosted two premieres of the Magic of Theater project — the fairy tale «Pinocchio» and the comedy play «Healer Against Will».