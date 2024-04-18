19:44
USD 89.01
EUR 94.71
RUB 0.94
English

Sadyr Japarov opens new building of Kyrgyz National Theater Manas

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov opened a new building of the Kyrgyz National Theater Manas. The press service of the head of state reported.

The theater was created in September 2021 to popularize Manas epic, small epics and the work of storytellers (manaschi, dastanchi). Construction of its building began in the summer of 2022. The total area of the two-story object is 1,600 square meters. The theater has a concert hall with 300 seats.

«The proverb says that «the highest art is eloquence,» and such great fathers as Kalygul, Arstanbek, Zhenizhok, Toktogul, Eshmambet, Barpy, Kalyk, by the power of komuz and poetry, directly influenced the preservation of spiritual wealth,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

The President added that Eshenaly Arabaev, Kasym Tynystanov, Bolot Yunusaliev and Tugolbai Sydykbekov at one time saved and defended the Kyrgyz language and epic from criticism, studied it from all sides, published books and passed it on to the descendants.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of remembering that the legacy left by these noble people is not just spiritual wealth, but an invaluable benefit for future generations. It was for this reason that the initiative to create Manas Theater was born.

«It is gratifying that in a short period of time the theater artists were able to make themselves known to the public and held several solo concerts of republican and international significance, competitions, and festivals. This young theater began to cooperate with such creative projects of international organizations as TURKSOY, the Turkic Academy, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Cultural Partnership Foundation, and Internews,» the head of state said.

The President noted that in order to fully support the activities of such enterprising youth, it was decided to construct a new building for Manas theater.

Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the new theater building and watched the prologue «Semeteydin anty».
link: https://24.kg/english/291969/
views: 106
Print
Related
Artists of Opera and Ballet Theater visit four European countries with concerts
Artists of Opera and Ballet Theater obliged to pass performance appraisal
More than 70 Kyrgyzstanis participate in theater project of UK university
Russian Drama Theater to show performances in Karakol
Russian Drama Theater invites Bishkek residents to Christmas concert
Boris Shchukin Theater Institute enrolls students from Kyrgyzstan
Russian Drama Theater cancels premiere of play due to fire
Fire breaks out at Russian Drama Theater in Bishkek
Actors from Italy, Russia and Georgia to perform at Theater Festival in Bishkek
Night at the Theater event to take place in Bishkek
Popular
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
18 April, Thursday
19:07
Organ trafficking: SCNS suppresses activities of transnational group Organ trafficking: SCNS suppresses activities of transn...
18:51
Sadyr Japarov opens new building of Kyrgyz National Theater Manas
18:35
Kyrgyzstan and Google sign Memorandum in field of education
18:19
Pilot project Google-Schools will be launched in Kyrgyzstan - Akylbek Japarov
18:03
About 1,868 orphan children live in Kyrgyzstan