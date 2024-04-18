Sadyr Japarov opens new building of Kyrgyz National Theater Manas

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov opened a new building of the Kyrgyz National Theater Manas. The press service of the head of state reported.

The theater was created in September 2021 to popularize Manas epic, small epics and the work of storytellers (manaschi, dastanchi). Construction of its building began in the summer of 2022. The total area of the two-story object is 1,600 square meters. The theater has a concert hall with 300 seats.

«The proverb says that «the highest art is eloquence,» and such great fathers as Kalygul, Arstanbek, Zhenizhok, Toktogul, Eshmambet, Barpy, Kalyk, by the power of komuz and poetry, directly influenced the preservation of spiritual wealth,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

The President added that Eshenaly Arabaev, Kasym Tynystanov, Bolot Yunusaliev and Tugolbai Sydykbekov at one time saved and defended the Kyrgyz language and epic from criticism, studied it from all sides, published books and passed it on to the descendants.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of remembering that the legacy left by these noble people is not just spiritual wealth, but an invaluable benefit for future generations. It was for this reason that the initiative to create Manas Theater was born.

«It is gratifying that in a short period of time the theater artists were able to make themselves known to the public and held several solo concerts of republican and international significance, competitions, and festivals. This young theater began to cooperate with such creative projects of international organizations as TURKSOY, the Turkic Academy, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Cultural Partnership Foundation, and Internews,» the head of state said.

The President noted that in order to fully support the activities of such enterprising youth, it was decided to construct a new building for Manas theater.

Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the new theater building and watched the prologue «Semeteydin anty».