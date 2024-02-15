14:52
Artists of Opera and Ballet Theater visit four European countries with concerts

Artists of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev visited European countries with concerts «Rukhaniy Muras — Mezgil Bailanyshy». Theater Director Nailya Rakhmadieva announced at a press conference.

Kyrgyzstanis performed in Hungary, France, Germany and Austria.

The concerts featured arias from classical operas, Kyrgyz songs performed by leading soloists of the Opera and Ballet Theater headed by People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Ybykeyev, folklore works and melodies on folk instruments performed by People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Nyshanov.

A collection of felt clothes by designer Gulmira Akmatova was also presented to the audience.
