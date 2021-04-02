Government of Kyrgyzstan to develop electronic passports by May 1

The Government of Kyrgyzstan was recommended to introduce electronic ID cards, driver’s licenses, vehicle registration certificates by May 1. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

This will simplify the procedure for interaction between the state and citizens.

«The State Registration Service is working on introduction of digital electronic documents, and in the near future it is planned to launch a mobile application. It will contain electronic versions of three main documents: a 2017 ID card, a driver’s license and a car registration certificate,» the Government said.

To work out the legal basis for launch of the mobile application, a project on Register of Digital Documents was developed, it is undergoing approval procedure.