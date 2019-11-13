Aierken Saimaiti was internationally wanted for fraud in Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of Kyrgyzstan heard brief information from the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev on the fact of murder of a citizen of the People’s Republic of China Aierken Saimaiti in Istanbul.
Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul. An unknown man shot at him on November 10 when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih district. Saimaiti died in a hospital from wounds.
The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to some reports, Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed yesterday.