Aierken Saimaiti was internationally wanted for fraud in Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of Kyrgyzstan heard brief information from the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev on the fact of murder of a citizen of the People’s Republic of China Aierken Saimaiti in Istanbul.

Related news Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motives of crime

According to him, the businessman was internationally wanted through Interpol. «Aierken Saimaiti was put on the wanted list in 2017. A criminal case was opened against him on the fact of fraud in the amount of $3,028 million. He fraudulently seized goods of his partner, also a Chinese citizen,» said Kashkar Dzhunushaliev.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul. An unknown man shot at him on November 10 when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih district. Saimaiti died in a hospital from wounds.

The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to some reports, Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed yesterday.