17:49
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Aierken Saimaiti was internationally wanted for fraud in Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of Kyrgyzstan heard brief information from the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev on the fact of murder of a citizen of the People’s Republic of China Aierken Saimaiti in Istanbul.

Related news
Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motives of crime
According to him, the businessman was internationally wanted through Interpol. «Aierken Saimaiti was put on the wanted list in 2017. A criminal case was opened against him on the fact of fraud in the amount of $3,028 million. He fraudulently seized goods of his partner, also a Chinese citizen,» said Kashkar Dzhunushaliev.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul. An unknown man shot at him on November 10 when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih district. Saimaiti died in a hospital from wounds.

The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to some reports, Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed yesterday.
link:
views: 107
Print
Related
Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown
Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motives of crime
Kyrgyzstanis suspected of murder of Aierken Saimaiti detained
Chinese citizen called Raiymbek Matraimov’s partner killed in Turkey
Sooronbai Jeenbekov about relations with Raiymbek Matraimov
Interior Ministry confirms kin relations of Deputy Minister with the Matraimovs
Check of Raiym-millionaire: 24.2 million soms additionally charged
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Expert: Developments around Raiym Matraimov - aggravation of situation
Brother of Raiymbek Matraimov dismissed from financial police
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
13 November, Wednesday
17:31
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spai...
16:52
Kyrgyzstan’s PM not aware of date of opening of Historical Museum
16:45
Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown
16:26
Aierken Saimaiti was internationally wanted for fraud in Kyrgyzstan
15:09
Smuggled tobacco for hookah for 30 mln soms confiscated in Bishkek