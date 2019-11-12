Company in Bishkek deceives Kyrgyzstanis promising work in Europe

Fact of illegal entrepreneurship related to employment abroad was revealed in Bishkek. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

The state service became aware that a citizen of Kyrgyzstan ended up in the Czech Republic without documents and medical insurance due to illegal activities of the company. It turned out that he paid Pro Style LLC $ 1,000 for employment in Europe. Upon arrival in the Czech Republic, he was to be provided with a workplace and all necessary documents. However, having arrived in Europe, he was left high and dry.

«It was found out that Pro Style LLC is not listed in the register of legal senders of the Information and Consulting Center of the State Migration Service. The company did not obtain permission for the right to employ Kyrgyzstanis abroad. The company’s office was searched. Documents on financial and economic activity were found that testify to the commission of illegal actions aimed at illegal entrepreneurial activity,» the state service said.

Pre-trial proceedings are conducted on the fact.