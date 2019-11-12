14:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Company in Bishkek deceives Kyrgyzstanis promising work in Europe

Fact of illegal entrepreneurship related to employment abroad was revealed in Bishkek. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

The state service became aware that a citizen of Kyrgyzstan ended up in the Czech Republic without documents and medical insurance due to illegal activities of the company. It turned out that he paid Pro Style LLC $ 1,000 for employment in Europe. Upon arrival in the Czech Republic, he was to be provided with a workplace and all necessary documents. However, having arrived in Europe, he was left high and dry.

«It was found out that Pro Style LLC is not listed in the register of legal senders of the Information and Consulting Center of the State Migration Service. The company did not obtain permission for the right to employ Kyrgyzstanis abroad. The company’s office was searched. Documents on financial and economic activity were found that testify to the commission of illegal actions aimed at illegal entrepreneurial activity,» the state service said.

Pre-trial proceedings are conducted on the fact.
link:
views: 52
Print
Related
Informal employment reaches 60 percent in Kyrgyzstan
At least 480,000 people employed in small and medium business in Kyrgyzstan
More than 15,000 jobs created in Bishkek in 2018
Licenses of 4 companies employing citizens of Kyrgyzstan suspended
Only a third of employed Kyrgyzstanis work for enterprises, organizations
Private companies employ over 7,000 Kyrgyzstanis abroad
Foreign Affairs Ministry asks Kyrgyzstanis to be more vigilant in Europe
Youth labor exchange liquidated in Kyrgyzstan
Number of able-bodied citizens growing
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
12 November, Tuesday
13:47
Company in Bishkek deceives Kyrgyzstanis promising work in Europe Company in Bishkek deceives Kyrgyzstanis promising work...
13:24
Kindergarten to be built instead of burnt tax office in Bishkek
12:39
All fast food points to be checked in Bishkek after explosion at cafe
12:28
Transactions with MasterCard, VISA cards to be carried out in soms in Kyrgyzstan
12:03
Decision on naming street after Moldomusa Kongantiev canceled