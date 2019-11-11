Price of coal grows by 244.61 soms per ton over month in Kyrgyzstan

Coal prices grew by 244.61 soms per ton, or 5.7 percent, in October 2019 compared to September. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

The price of coal grew most of all in Jalal-Abad (by 552.91 soms, or 12.6 percent), Nookat (by 244.51 soms, or 3.4 percent) and Bishkek (by 229.44 soms, or 5.8 percent).

An increase in retail coal prices by 162.93 soms per ton, or by 3.7 percent, was registered in the first week of November. Last week, the most expensive coal was sold in Kara-Suu (8,485.28 soms), Nookat (7,358.30 soms) and Batken (7,140.04 soms). Minimum retail prices were registered in Chaek (2,500 soms), Naryn (3,549.65 soms) and Balykchi (3,694.59 soms).