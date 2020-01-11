Retail prices of coal decrease in most regions of Kyrgyzstan

Average retail prices of coal as of January 9, 2020, compared to December 2019, decreased by 25.14 soms per ton. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of January 9, the maximum average consumer prices for coal were registered in Nookat (7,532.55 soms per ton) and Batken (7,318.61 soms per ton). Prices have not changed in some settlements.

The minimum retail prices for coal are in Balykchi (3,694.59 soms per ton), Naryn (3,500 soms per ton) and Chaek (2,500 soms per ton).

Retail price of the solid fuel increased in Uzgen by 402.69 soms per ton and Talas — by 215.71 soms per ton.