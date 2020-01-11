09:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Retail prices of coal decrease in most regions of Kyrgyzstan

Average retail prices of coal as of January 9, 2020, compared to December 2019, decreased by 25.14 soms per ton. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of January 9, the maximum average consumer prices for coal were registered in Nookat (7,532.55 soms per ton) and Batken (7,318.61 soms per ton). Prices have not changed in some settlements.

The minimum retail prices for coal are in Balykchi (3,694.59 soms per ton), Naryn (3,500 soms per ton) and Chaek (2,500 soms per ton).

Retail price of the solid fuel increased in Uzgen by 402.69 soms per ton and Talas — by 215.71 soms per ton.
link:
views: 23
Print
Related
Coal price grows by 196.24 soms in Kyrgyzstan in November
Price of coal rises by 126.38 soms per ton for two weeks of November
Price of coal grows by 244.61 soms per ton over month in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan stops state regulation of coal prices
Kyrgyz officials think how to reduce price of local coal
Cost of coal in Kyrgyzstan set
Local Kyrgyz coal rises in price by 891.13 soms for month and half
Kyrgyzstan introduces coal price regulation because of problems at border
Energy sector workers reduce purchases of imported coal in Kyrgyzstan
Prices of coal in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan Border conflict: Note of protest handed to Ambassador of Tajikistan
Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security Border conflict: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructs to tighten security
Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers
Incident at Kumtor: Search for missing employees stopped Incident at Kumtor: Search for missing employees stopped
11 January, Saturday
09:46
Retail prices of coal decrease in most regions of Kyrgyzstan Retail prices of coal decrease in most regions of Kyrgy...
10 January, Friday
17:52
Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to be released in 2026
17:44
Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to be laid out in Bishkek
16:16
U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan condemns attack on journalist Bolot Temirov
16:06
Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers
15:57
Safety measures to be improved at all production sites of Kumtor mine