Price of coal rises by 126.38 soms per ton for two weeks of November

Average retail coal prices grew by 126.38 soms per ton, or by 2.8 percent for two weeks of November compared to the October prices. The National Statistical Committee presented such data.

The maximum average coal prices were registered in Kara-Suu (8,485.28 soms), Batken (7,455.29 soms) and Nookat (7,286.61 soms) cities. At the same time, the minimum retail prices, as in previous periods, were observed in Chaek village (2,500), Naryn city (3,549.65 soms) and Balykchi town (3,694.59 soms).

Compared to September 2019, coal price in Kyrgyzstan grew by 371 soms per ton, or 8.5 percent.

At the same time, coal price grew most of all in Toktogul (by 921.05 soms, or 20.5 percent), Kerben (by 397.87 soms, or 9.4 percent), Jalal-Abad (by 393.17 soms, or 7.7 percent) cities and in Pokrovka village (by 500 soms, or 12.5 percent).

In October, coal prices grew by 244.61 soms per ton, or by 5.7 percent compared to September.