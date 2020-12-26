14:15
Coal prices grow by 190 soms for a month in Kyrgyzstan

Average retail prices for coal increased by 190.15 soms per tonne, or 4.3 percent, compared to November. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

At the same time, the maximum average consumer prices for coal were registered in Nookat (8,406.12 soms per tonne), Batken (8,068.94 soms per tonne) and Isfana (7,797.44 soms per tonne).

The lowest price for coal is registered in Balykchy (3,700 soms), Naryn (3,500) and Chaek village (2,500 soms).

During the month, coal prices increased the most in Kerben — by 1,917 soms, or by 51.1 percent, Uzgen — by 1,371.27 soms, or 30.8 percent, Kara-Suu — by 500 soms, or 9,1 percent.
