Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won two medals at the World Sambo Championship. The International Sambo Federation reported.

Competitions were held on November 8-10 in Chungju (South Korea). Over 500 athletes — men and women — from 74 countries participated in them.

On the second day of the tournament, two Kyrgyzstanis showed good results in combat sambo. Edilbek Shakirmamatov won a silver medal in 82 kg weight category. Ernis Kaparov won a bronze medal in 62 kg weight category.