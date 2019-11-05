Chemicals illegally manufactured and sold in Sokuluk district

A criminal group was detected that has been engaged in the illicit manufacture of chemicals. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The illegal activity was revealed during a joint work with employees of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety in Novopavlovka village. It turned out that Bromicide Fluid and Bi-58 chemicals for destruction of rats and mouse-like rodents were manufactured and sold in a private house.
The state service calls on citizens to inform them about other similar facts.