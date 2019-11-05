12:43
Chemicals illegally manufactured and sold in Sokuluk district

A criminal group was detected that has been engaged in the illicit manufacture of chemicals. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The illegal activity was revealed during a joint work with employees of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety in Novopavlovka village. It turned out that Bromicide Fluid and Bi-58 chemicals for destruction of rats and mouse-like rodents were manufactured and sold in a private house.

Cans, boxes filled with glass and plastic jars (bottles), similar to medicine or poison, were found in the yard of the house.

The state service calls on citizens to inform them about other similar facts.
