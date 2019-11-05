President urges Kyrgyzstanis to trust patrol police

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Tamerlan Ibraimov, the head of the expert working group on reforming the units of internal affairs agencies providing road safety. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Damir Sagynbaev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed implementation of a pilot project on ensuring road safety.

The President noted that the reform of the departments of the internal affairs bodies providing road safety yielded first practical results — patrol police began to operate in two districts of Bishkek.

«As part of the pilot project, we have gained good experience in selection of employees for the new unit, including civilians. The public should have no doubt about the transparency and openness of the competition. Citizens should trust patrol policemen, and, if necessary, rely on their protection,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The head of state drew attention to the professional, physical and psychological training of personnel.

Tamerlan Ibraimov stated that the activities of the patrol police would be closely linked to the implementation of the Safe City project.

Until the end of 2019, it is planned that inspectors will patrol the entire Bishkek — at the moment, the second group of cadets is undergoing training at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and will begin to serve after a while.

In addition, the third competition for filling vacant posts is being held, as a result of the selection, candidates will also undergo a short training at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and will begin to work.

After full staffing in Bishkek, it is planned to implement the patrol police project in Osh city.

Exactly a year ago, in November 2018, Sooronbai Jeenbekov was presented and he approved the Strategy for the reform of the departments of the internal affairs bodies providing road safety and an action plan for implementation of the pilot project for creation of patrol police in Bishkek.

Recall, the Bishkek Patrol Police Service Directorate will replace the existing Patrol and Guard Service and the Road Safety Department.

As part of the pilot project, 197 million soms were allocated to strengthen the material and technical base, including the purchase of cars, stun guns, on-board computers and other special equipment, as well as uniforms.

Everyone should undergo basic training: both civilians and those who are already serving in the police.