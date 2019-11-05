11:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President urges Kyrgyzstanis to trust patrol police

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Tamerlan Ibraimov, the head of the expert working group on reforming the units of internal affairs agencies providing road safety. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Damir Sagynbaev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed implementation of a pilot project on ensuring road safety.

The President noted that the reform of the departments of the internal affairs bodies providing road safety yielded first practical results — patrol police began to operate in two districts of Bishkek.

«As part of the pilot project, we have gained good experience in selection of employees for the new unit, including civilians. The public should have no doubt about the transparency and openness of the competition. Citizens should trust patrol policemen, and, if necessary, rely on their protection,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The head of state drew attention to the professional, physical and psychological training of personnel.

Tamerlan Ibraimov stated that the activities of the patrol police would be closely linked to the implementation of the Safe City project.

Until the end of 2019, it is planned that inspectors will patrol the entire Bishkek — at the moment, the second group of cadets is undergoing training at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and will begin to serve after a while.

In addition, the third competition for filling vacant posts is being held, as a result of the selection, candidates will also undergo a short training at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and will begin to work.

After full staffing in Bishkek, it is planned to implement the patrol police project in Osh city.

 Exactly a year ago, in November 2018, Sooronbai Jeenbekov was presented and he approved the Strategy for the reform of the departments of the internal affairs bodies providing road safety and an action plan for implementation of the pilot project for creation of patrol police in Bishkek.

Recall, the Bishkek Patrol Police Service Directorate will replace the existing Patrol and Guard Service and the Road Safety Department.

As part of the pilot project, 197 million soms were allocated to strengthen the material and technical base, including the purchase of cars, stun guns, on-board computers and other special equipment, as well as uniforms.

Everyone should undergo basic training: both civilians and those who are already serving in the police.
link:
views: 120
Print
Related
Patrol Police Service starts working in Bishkek
Patrol police to begin service in Kyrgyzstan on October 1
Main Traffic Safety Department tells about difference of new patrol police
Traffic police reform: Four companies ready to deliver 80 patrol cars
Over 1,000 people pass patrol police test
Patrol police inspectors to be provided with stun guns
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police
Patrol police created in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to create patrol police as a result of reform
Kyrgyzstan abolishes patrol police
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body for combating economic crimes
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
5 November, Tuesday
10:54
1,078 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity consumed in October 1,078 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity consumed in...
10:15
Flash mob against theft from donation boxes announced in Kyrgyzstan
10:02
Kyrgyzstan to participate in International Autotest Championship
09:36
President urges Kyrgyzstanis to trust patrol police
4 November, Monday
17:49
Kyrgyzstan included in the top 5 countries most indebted to China
17:18
Ex-head of SRS department Nasirbek Almamatov put on wanted list
17:02
Kyrgyzstani Nurbek Kozhobekov - five-time World Belt Wrestling Champion
16:52
Monument to Turdakun Usubaliev opened in Naryn
15:39
Ex-mayors of Bishkek remanded in custody until January