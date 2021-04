Motorcycle patrol starts working in Bishkek today. Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

According to it, Department of the Patrol Police Service has motorcycles on its balance sheet, which will serve four districts of the capital. The exact number of bikes was not reported.

The motorcycle patrol will patrol parks and public places. Its employees also have the right to stop violators of law, order and traffic rules, draw up protocols. The employees have walkie-talkies, flashing lights and electronic tablets.

Founder of Ecobike Anvar Chukubaev yesterday presented the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital with a new eco-friendly motorcycle.