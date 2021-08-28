Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video

A video is being sent out on social media, showing the moment a patrol policeman fired at a man in Bishkek.

The footage shows the patrol officer and the driver of Toyota RAV 4 first talking in the parking lot. Then the driver leaves, and returns after a while. As it was reported the day before, there is no fight for a pistol or an attack on the policeman. The patrol police officer took out a pistol and shot at the driver.

On August 27, officer of the Patrol Police Service shot and killed the driver. According to official data, the man violated the traffic rules, and started squabble. After that, the policeman, allegedly, accidentally fired at him.