Patrol Police Service starts working in Bishkek

Patrol Police Service officially started its work in Bishkek. Opening of the Command Center took place today with the participation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

All materials from video surveillance cameras in the capital are processed at the Command Center. Its employees watch the videos and receive calls.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that creation of the patrol police was one of the stages of reforming the internal affairs bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The equipment was provided by the Chinese company CEIEC for about $ 5 million. In 2018, there were a lot of proposals at a meeting with non-governmental organizations. We have created a working group. For the first time, an open and transparent competition was held to fill vacancies in the internal affairs bodies. I watched this process,» he said.

The head of state stressed that the practice of creation of joint projects involving representatives of non-governmental and state structures should continue and be applied at other state bodies.

According to Tamerlan Ibraimov, head of the working group on reforming the departments of the internal affairs bodies, about 600 employees have already been recruited to the new division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Some of them have already been trained.

«Other 249 places remain vacant. We conducted two stages of competitive selection. It was conducted transparently, openly. Both police officers and civilians could submit their resumes. According to the results of two competitive selections, the first group has already been trained at the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the second is still studying,» Tamerlan Ibraimov told.

He noted that the Bishkek Patrol Police Service combined the functions of the Main Traffic Safety Department and the Patrol-Guard Service.

«Major complaints were voiced against the traffic police, the townspeople openly stated that they were bribetakers on the roads. In order to demand something from the police, it is necessary to create conditions for decent service for them. If previously an ordinary employee got 11,000 — 12,000, his or her salary will be 22,000,» Tamerlan Ibraimov said.

Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev said that the patrol police project would operate only in the capital so far.

«The new service is equipped with modern equipment, cars. The patrol service already works in Pervomaisky and Sverdlovsky districts. As part of the reform, we took into account the experience and mistakes of the past,» he said.

In the near future, the Patrol Police Service will begin to patrol in Leninsky and Oktyabrsky districts of Bishkek.