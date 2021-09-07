Patrol police officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion

Employee of the Department of the Patrol Police Service was detained for extortion of a bribe in the amount of 64,000 soms. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reports.

The inspector of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek, in collusion with his acquaintance, threatened to bring a man to criminal responsibility for the alleged rape he committed. The policeman extorted 100,000 soms.

«The law enforcement agencies do not have any registered facts of rape or other offenses against the victim. The fact was registered under the article «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» SCNS said.