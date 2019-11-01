Aurora movie nominated for Oscar screened at Moscow Film Festival

Aurora film from Kyrgyzstan nominated for Oscar was screened at the Moscow Premiere International Film Festival at feature film competition. Its producer Nurlan Anarbaev told.

The film Aurora directed by Bekzat Pirmatov was included in the list of submissions for the Oscars Academy Awards.

The movie shows Aurora resort on Issyk-Kul lake, which has not changed at all since the Soviet times, and it symbolizes the republic as a whole in the film. The tragic and at the same time ridiculous situations, which the heroes encounter, reflects the main problems of the country.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles.