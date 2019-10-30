Another truck with smuggled fuel detained in Kyrgyzstan

Another truck, which transported fuel and lubricants without relevant documents, was detained in Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

A Mercedes-Benz truck was detained during a raid in Manas district of Talas region near Kirov water reservoir. Plastic containers filled with fuel (AI 92 gasoline) with a total mass of more than 3.2 tons without corresponding permits were found in the truck during inspection.

«Measures are currently being taken to detect and suppress illegal trafficking in excisable group of goods throughout Kyrgyzstan,» the state service said.