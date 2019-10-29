Films from 11 European countries to be screened at film festival in Bishkek

European Cinema Festival was opened at Ala-Too cinema in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstanis have an opportunity to get acquainted with previously unknown film directors, screenwriters and actors.

A banquet took place before the official ceremony in the lobby, where everyone could talk to the European Union Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Eduard Auer, representatives of the Embassies of the EU countries (Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Latvia, Estonia and Romania).

An outstanding film director and actor Bolot Shamshiev was also invited to the event by organizers as an honored guest.

The film festival was opened by the Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov and Eduard Auer.

Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov recalled that the republic marked the 80th anniversary of the artist, film actor Suymenkul Chokmorov this year, who decently represented it at international film festivals. The deputy minister noted the importance of the event in strengthening ties between the European Union and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The film forum that has become traditional for Bishkek will present films from 11 countries, including winners of international festivals and prestigious international awards.

Films will be screened in foreign languages ​​with Russian subtitles. Admission is free.