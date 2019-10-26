328.8 kilometers of roads paved in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019

At least 328.8 kilometers of roads have been paved in Kyrgyzstan for nine months of 2019. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

About 138.1 kilometers of roads have been built in the regions. As part of the Year of Regional Development and Digitalization of the Country, it is planned to pave roads in 40 districts and 8 towns with a total length of 139.8 kilometers. Up to date, asphalt has been laid on 138.1 kilometers.

«As for Chui region, 27.1 kilometers of streets and roads were repaired in eight districts and Tokmak, in Osh region — 22.3 kilometers, in Jalal-Abad — 28.8 kilometers. At least 18 kilometers of streets and roads were repaired in five districts and two cities of Issyk-Kul region, in Naryn region — 13.5 kilometers in five districts, in Talas region — 15 kilometers in four districts and Talas. At least 12.4 kilometers of roads were repaired in three districts of Batken region and Kyzyl-Kiya,» the Ministry of Transport reported.