English

10 people, including child, get food poisoning in Bazar-Korgon

At least 10 people got poisoned by canned salad in Bazar-Korgon district of Kyrgyzstan. The information was confirmed by the press center of the Ministry of Health.

According to it, the victims are in Bazar-Korgon territorial and Jalal-Abad regional hospitals.

«According to preliminary information, they got poisoned by canned home-made salad. One girl, born in 2006, is in intensive care unit, the condition of the remaining patients is moderately grave,» the ministry noted.

It is known that the people picked cotton at a field, where the salad was brought.
