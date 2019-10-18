Tajikistan sets up speed bump at disputed section of border

Tajikistan set up a speed bump at a disputed section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported.

It confirmed that the Tajik side did not coordinate its actions with Kyrgyzstan.

«This speed bump was installed at the crossing of four roads: one leads to Batken, the second — to Ak-Sai, the third — to Leilek district, and the fourth — to Tajikistan. The authorities of the neighboring country explained their actions by the fact that many traffic accidents occur on Osh — Batken — Isfara international highway, in which people die. However, in any case, they must coordinate their actions,» the office noted.

«In addition, according to the minutes of the working meeting of the secretaries of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan leased this border territory for 49 years. It turns out that the Tajik side illegally set up the speed limiter on our territory,» the office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region believes.