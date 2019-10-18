City center for homeless people to be built in Bishkek

A city center for homeless people is planned to be built in Bishkek. Larisa Gubina, Deputy Head of the Social Development Department of the Bishkek City Administration announced at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing, Utilities, Fuel and Energy Complex, Transport, Communications and Investments of the Bishkek City Council.

According to her, Kolomto center operates on an ongoing basis in Bishkek, two more are opened for the winter period.

«They provide with hot meals once a day; 6.5 soms per day is allocated for medicines,» she said.

Larisa Gubina reported that the city administration has repeatedly appealed to the Minister of Social Development with a request to build a republican center for homeless for 250-300 people.

«The department has already prepared a design. The development program of Bishkek for 2021 includes 37 million soms for construction of the city center. We plan to not only provide minimal social services there. We want to train, treat and employ these people so that they can pay for their maintenance. Psychologists will work with them,» she said.