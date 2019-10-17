National Bank suspends licenses of payment system operator

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan temporarily suspended licenses of Nur International Trade Limited Liability Company. Website of the bank says.

It is noted that such a decision was made due to non-compliance with the instructions of the National Bank. At the same time, Nur International Trade LLC is not exempt from fulfilling its obligations.

Nur International Trade is included in the register of the National Bank as an operator of payment systems. The company is registered in Jalal-Abad and holds licenses No. 3016101115 and 2017101115 dated November 10, 2015.