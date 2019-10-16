Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints

Deputies of Kazakhstan approved amendments to the agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints at the state border today at a meeting of the lower house of the Parliament of the country. Press service of the Mazhilis of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

The amendments will allow to unload Karasu and Kordai automobile checkpoints. It is stipulated to change the status of checkpoints Tokmak-Avtodorozhny, Sartobe-Avtodorozhny, as well as Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhny and Auhatty-Avtodorozhny from bilateral to multilateral international one.

In addition, Novovoskresenovka-Avtodorozhny checkpoint is planned to be renamed into Sypatai batyr-Avtodorozhny.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the amendments in January 2019, and the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the corresponding law in March.