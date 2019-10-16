17:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints

Deputies of Kazakhstan approved amendments to the agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints at the state border today at a meeting of the lower house of the Parliament of the country. Press service of the Mazhilis of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

The amendments will allow to unload Karasu and Kordai automobile checkpoints. It is stipulated to change the status of checkpoints Tokmak-Avtodorozhny, Sartobe-Avtodorozhny, as well as Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhny and Auhatty-Avtodorozhny from bilateral to multilateral international one.

In addition, Novovoskresenovka-Avtodorozhny checkpoint is planned to be renamed into Sypatai batyr-Avtodorozhny.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the amendments in January 2019, and the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the corresponding law in March.
link:
views: 125
Print
Related
Over 100 trucks wait in line on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
President of Kazakhstan to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in November
Kyrgyzstani dies in traffic accident on Almaty - Bishkek highway
Kairat Nurpeisov appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan plans to impose ban on export of fuel and lubricants by road
Kyrgyzstani attempts to illegally enter Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk on the phone
Customs officers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to equally estimate import volumes
Gray import: Kyrgyzstan’s Customs believes in existing problems in Kazakhstan
Popular
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion
16 October, Wednesday
17:30
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
17:01
Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow
16:05
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
14:54
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
13:42
Preliminary dates of days off in 2020 announced