Brawl breaks out between foreign students in Bishkek

A brawl broke out between foreign students studying at the International Medical University in Bishkek yesterday. The citizens of Pakistan could not share beds at a dormitory. Representatives of the university informed 24.kg news agency.

«It was a domestic incident. Administrative measures will be taken against the culprits. In total, about 30 people participated in the brawl. The university dormitory has bunk beds. Some of the students didn’t want to sleep on the lower ones, so a skirmish occurred, which developed into a fight,» the university commented.