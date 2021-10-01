Kyrgyzstanis stage mass brawl in Moscow

Kyrgyz women staged a mass brawl in Moscow. Russian media report.

According to them, the fight took place on Khachaturian Street. Young migrants participated in it. Only one of them is about 40 years old.

Law enforcement officers broke up the fight almost immediately after it started. Five participants of the brawl were taken to the police station. The women explained that they had a verbal conflict, which they could not resolve through talks.

The police check registration of the migrants in Moscow.