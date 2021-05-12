Mass brawl between migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, occurs in Moscow

A mass brawl between workers occurred at a construction site in the center of Moscow (Russia). As a result, 230 people were taken to the police station. Russian media report.

According to them, the brawl was started by workers, mostly natives of Central Asian countries. About 50 people took part in the scuffle. 170 migrants were taken to the police station, including 116 citizens of Uzbekistan, 35 — Tajikistan, 12 — Turkey, four — Kyrgyzstan and one — Belarus.

A quarrel broke out over damaged floor tiles, but the verbal conflict escalated into a scuffle.

In addition, 60 people were taken to other police stations from the same address of the incident. Administrative protocols were drawn up.