11:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Chess player from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstani Medet Japarov won a silver medal at Almaty Open 2019 Chess Tournament.

Competitions were held on October 7-14 in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Athletes competed in two categories: A (among players with a rating above 2,000 points) and B (below 2,000).

At least 128 athletes from four countries participated in category B. They played nine rounds according to the Swiss system. Medet Japarov won six games and ended three in a tie. He scored 7.5 points and lost to the champion only in additional indicators.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at International Chess Tournament
Chess players from Kyrgyzstan win prizes in South Korea
Chess player from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze medal in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstani Nuriddin Yunusov becomes champion of Asia in chess
Chess players from Kyrgyzstan win tournament in Italy
6-year-old chess player from Kyrgyzstan impresses Galkin at “Best of All" show
Young Kyrgyzstani becomes Asian Chess Champion
Kyrgyzstani wins chess tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at International Chess Tournament
Chess miniatures exhibition by Roman Gumanyuk opened in Bishkek
Popular
Man dies in fire in Bishkek Man dies in fire in Bishkek
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
15 October, Tuesday
10:48
Kyrgyz farmers get almost 10,000 soft loans since beginning of year
10:31
Chess player from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal in Kazakhstan
10:13
Ilham Aliyev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
10:02
Kyrgyzstanis win seven medals at International Karate Tournament
09:55
Athlete from Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at Sumo World Championship