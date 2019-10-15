Chess player from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstani Medet Japarov won a silver medal at Almaty Open 2019 Chess Tournament.

Competitions were held on October 7-14 in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Athletes competed in two categories: A (among players with a rating above 2,000 points) and B (below 2,000).

At least 128 athletes from four countries participated in category B. They played nine rounds according to the Swiss system. Medet Japarov won six games and ended three in a tie. He scored 7.5 points and lost to the champion only in additional indicators.