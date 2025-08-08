The World Schools Team Chess Championship (WSCT 2025) has concluded in the United States. Organized by the International School Chess Federation (ISCF) with support from Freedom Holding Corp. and FIDE, the event highlighted numerous bright moments — one of the most striking being the first-place finish in the individual standings on Board 3 by 14-year-old Edisa Berdibayeva from Kyrgyzstan. Her success is not only a personal achievement but also a symbol of the growing chess potential in Central Asia.

The Tournament: A Global Arena for Young Talent

More than 50 teams from around the world competed for titles throughout the week, showcasing strategic mastery and a strong will to win. India claimed first place, reaffirming its status as a chess superpower. Kazakhstan and the United States, taking silver and bronze respectively, demonstrated systematic progress in developing young players. Yet, the tournament’s biggest surprise came from Edisa Berdibayeva, who outplayed seasoned opponents from the U.S. and Kazakhstan in tense matches.

Path to Gold: The Performance of Edisa Berdibayeva

Edisa Berdibayeva emerged as one of the tournament’s standout players, earning gold on Board 3 with an impeccable score of 8/8. Her victories over Tori Porat (USA) and Zarina Nurgaliyeva (Kazakhstan) highlighted not only her tactical versatility but also her resilience against experienced opponents.

«Edisa is a great example of how persistence and access to basic educational programs can unlock talent even in regions with limited infrastructure,» noted FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

Team Results and Individual Achievements

India’s team victory was a result of aggressive strategy and coordinated teamwork. Gold medals in the individual standings were awarded to Imangali Akhilbay (Kazakhstan, Board 2), Edisa Berdibayeva (Kyrgyzstan, Board 3), and Pranav K. P. (India, reserve/Board 5) — all of whom achieved perfect scores of 8/8.

Kazakhstan, securing second place in the team standings, also stood out for its consistent performance. The U.S. completed the top three with strong contributions from its players.

Board winners:

Board 1 — Gold: Gabriel Gabadadze (Georgia)

Board 2 — Gold: Imangali Akhilbay (Kazakhstan)

Board 3 — Gold: Edisa Berdibayeva (Kyrgyzstan)

Board 4 — Gold: A. R. Ilamparthi (India)

Reserve Board (Board 5) — Gold: Pranav K. P. (India)

Educational Focus: The Smart Moves Summit

Alongside the tournament, a two-day Smart Moves Summit took place, where experts discussed the integration of chess into school curricula. Timur Turlov, President of ISCF and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., emphasized: «WSCT 2025 is not just a competition, but a platform for sharing knowledge. Since 2023, Freedom Holding Corp. has been investing in projects that make chess accessible to children in remote areas.»

These initiatives are already bearing fruit: in Kazakhstan, 15,000 schoolchildren have completed free courses, and a documentary about the national team has garnered over 500,000 views.

Arkady Dvorkovich announced that 2026 will be declared the Year of Chess in Schools: «This game fosters critical thinking — an essential skill in the digital era. The support of Freedom Holding Corp. allows us to scale these projects globally.»

WSCT 2025 reaffirmed that chess is a tool for breaking down geographic and social barriers. The success of Edisa Berdibayeva, along with the progress of the Kazakh and U.S. teams, proves that investment in educational programs is reshaping the balance of power on the global sports stage.

«Chess is a language that connects generations,» concluded Timur Turlov. «We’re just at the beginning of the journey, but we’re already seeing how it’s shaping the future of education.»