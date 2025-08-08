11:14
Young Kyrgyzstani wins gold at World Chess Championship in USA

Edisa Berdibaeva won a gold medal at the World Chess Championship in the USA. The Kyrgyz Chess Union reported.

The event was held in Washington from August 2 to August 7 among school teams.

«The competition was attended by 286 young chess players from 48 countries, representing 55 school teams from around the world. Kyrgyzstan was represented by the team of school-gymnasium No. 11 from Karakol, which was selected after winning the qualifying tournament among school teams of the republic. Based on the results of eight rounds, the team won two victories, four draws and two defeats, scoring 8 match points. As a result, the Kyrgyz Republic took 28th place among 55 teams. The performance of candidate master of sports Edisa Berdibaeva on the third board was a particular source of pride. She won all eight games out of eight possible and took first place in the individual standings on her board, winning the gold medal,» the statement says.

The composition of Kyrgyzstan’s team:

  • Erkhan Zarylykov — 1st board;
  • Elim Keneshbekov — 2nd board;
  • Edisa Berdibaeva — 3rd board;
  • Medet Dzhaparov — head of the delegation.
