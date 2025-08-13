Gold medalist of World Chess Championship from Kyrgyzstan awarded 200,000 soms

A ceremonial reception was held today, August 13, at the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Issyk-Kul region to honor 14-year-old Edisа Berdibaeva, who won a gold medal at the World Schools Team Chess Championship held in the United States.

The event was marked by a warm and proud atmosphere, celebrating the remarkable success of the young chess player. Edisа Berdibaeva was joined by her chess coaches and mentors.

Presidential Representative Bakytbek Zhetigenov, speaking to the student, emphasized that her victory is a source of pride not only for Issyk-Kul region but for the entire nation.

«Through her determination, talent, and perseverance, Edisа inspires thousands of children and parents. She has proven that with hard work and commitment, any height can be reached,» Bakytbek Zhetigenov said.

In recognition of her achievement, Edisа Berdibaeva was awarded a certificate for 200,000 soms, while her personal coach Damir Talapker received a 100,000 soms certificate. Other coaches who have contributed significantly to the development of chess in the region were also honored with letters of appreciation.