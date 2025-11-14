Kyrgyzstani takes first place at FIDE World Amateur Championships

A resident of Karakol city, Medet Dzhaparov, has taken first place at the FIDE World Amateur Chess Championships. The tournament was held in the Serbian resort town of Vrnjačka Banja, the champion told 24.kg news agency.

According to Dzhaparov, 60 players competed for the title in his rating category — up to 1700. The event consisted of nine rounds, in which he scored eight points.

Medet Dzhaparov has been passionate about chess since childhood and now teaches the sport at the youth sports school in Karakol. This was his third time competing at the FIDE World Amateur Championships.

I’ve taken every possible place at this championship: a few years ago I finished third, last year — second, and now I’ve become the champion. I’ve completed the full set. Medet Dzhaparov

He now plans to move to the next level — reach a 2000 Elo rating and earn the FIDE Candidate Master title.