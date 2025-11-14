18:23
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstani takes first place at FIDE World Amateur Championships

A resident of Karakol city, Medet Dzhaparov, has taken first place at the FIDE World Amateur Chess Championships. The tournament was held in the Serbian resort town of Vrnjačka Banja, the champion told 24.kg news agency.

According to Dzhaparov, 60 players competed for the title in his rating category — up to 1700. The event consisted of nine rounds, in which he scored eight points.

Medet Dzhaparov has been passionate about chess since childhood and now teaches the sport at the youth sports school in Karakol. This was his third time competing at the FIDE World Amateur Championships.

I’ve taken every possible place at this championship: a few years ago I finished third, last year — second, and now I’ve become the champion. I’ve completed the full set.

Medet Dzhaparov

He now plans to move to the next level — reach a 2000 Elo rating and earn the FIDE Candidate Master title.
link: https://24.kg/english/350981/
views: 115
Print
Related
14-year-old Bayastan Sydykov makes sensation at Chess Tournament
Gold medalist of World Chess Championship from Kyrgyzstan awarded 200,000 soms
Young Kyrgyz chess player wins gold at World School Championship in U.S.
Young Kyrgyzstani wins gold at World Chess Championship in USA
Bishkek hosts chess tournament with prize fund of 300,000 soms
Chess champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Chess Championship among disabled people
Convicts from Kyrgyzstan participate in Intercontinental Chess Tournament
FIDE disapproves Kyrgyz Chess Federation’s proposal to lift restrictions on RF
Aida Salyanova's daughter becomes world vice-champion in rapid chess
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev All cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan shut down — Taalaibek Ibraev
14 November, Friday
17:59
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekistan President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Uzbekis...
17:54
Increase in number of children with diabetes registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:48
Fourth suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
17:39
Kyrgyzstani takes first place at FIDE World Amateur Championships
17:23
Scheme to supply expired food to military units uncovered in Kyrgyzstan