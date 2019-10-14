Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, who is kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security, will go on hunger strike if he is forcibly taken to court. His lawyer Zamir Jooshev told.

«Condition of Almazbek Sharshenovich is now stable. But if he misses a meal once or twice, his health will deteriorate sharply. If the law enforcement agencies use forced bringing, he said that he would go on a hunger strike,» the lawyer said.

«If the court and the Government want my death, let them take such a step,» the lawyer quoted the former president as saying.

«Firstly, the use of forced bringing against a person in the detention center is illegal. Secondly, there may be negative consequences. If the government wants such an outcome, let it continue this performance,» said Zamir Jooshev.

Today, the court ordered to ensure presence of Almazbek Atambayev at the trial of the case on illegal release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev.