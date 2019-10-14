15:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev still refuses to participate in court hearings

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev still refuses to participate in court hearings. His lawyer Zamir Jooshev told journalists.

He noted that Almazbek Atambayev agreed to a trial without his participation.

«We will petition to continue the court proceedings without Almazbek Atambayev. He will not take part in trial of the case, since he believes that everything that happens is illegal,» said the lawyer.

However, representatives of the defense of the former head of state do not exclude that the court may decide on the forced bringing of the accused to court.

«The fact that Atambayev refuses to leave the cell is a legal vacuum. We do not know how they will solve this. But Almazbek Atambayev should not be there,» said lawyer Sergei Slesarev.

Recall, on September 11, Almazbek Atambayev refused to leave his cell to participate in preliminary hearing.

The case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The accused are doctors and laboratory assistants, who diagnosed the crime boss with cancer. In addition, former officials and deputies are also involved in the case.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the release of the kingpin was found out. The former president was a witness in the case. On August 9, he was charged with corruption within the case.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. He will be kept in the SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26.
link:
views: 38
Print
Related
Court remands Amantur Zhamgyrchiev in custody
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to come to court
Alga Kylychev transferred to temporary detention facility
Alga Kylychev testifies against former president Atambayev and SDPK
Almazbek Atambayev interrogated only within Aziz Batukaev’s case
Atambayev’s case. Former president does not testify
Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbekov was asked to place Almazbek Atambayev under house arrest
Atambayev and Aprel TV have to pay 100,000 each of 3 politicians
Almazbek Atambayev faces another criminal case involving Egor Skobeev
Popular
Man dies in fire in Bishkek Man dies in fire in Bishkek
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
14 October, Monday
14:57
Almazbek Atambayev still refuses to participate in court hearings
14:45
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Baku
14:33
Main business even: Bishkek to host meeting in format of master classes
14:06
City Court remands former bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev in custody
13:49
Crime boss nicknamed Kazak suspected of raping schoolgirl in Osh