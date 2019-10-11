19:57
Strong wind expected in Bishkek

A strong wind is expected Bishkek. The City Administration asks not to park vehicles under the trees. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

«According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, unstable weather is expected in the capital within two hours, wind speed can reach 20 meters per second,» the City Administration noted.

To prevent accidents and damage to personal property, the City Administration asks not to park vehicles near trees and lightweight objects.

In case of emergency situations, it asks to contact the call center on: 1840 and 1850 around the clock, and send photo and video facts to: 0554182185.
