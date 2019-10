Since the beginning of the year, 21,871.3 billion soms have been allocated from the republican budget for salaries of employees of budget-funded organizations. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 7,196.3 billion soms have been spent on payment of social assistance allowances to the population, and 32,150.3 million soms — on social security allowances.

The total expenditures of the republican budget for nine months of 2019 amounted to 93,483.5 billion soms.