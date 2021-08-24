17:22
USD 84.58
EUR 99.22
RUB 1.14
English

Salaries of servicemen of Internal Troops to be increased from October 1

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in a festive event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The head of state presented the Colours as a special badge of honor, a symbol of military honor, valor and glory to the units of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The President noted that the Internal Troops, created 80 years ago, continue to ensure security in the country, protecting the peace and tranquility of citizens, not only guarding strategically important state facilities, but also resolutely fighting crime.

Sadyr Japarov noted the good level of training and high fighting spirit of the servicemen of the Internal Troops.

«Time has shown that you are ready to responsibly fulfill your obligations. I can confidently say that our Internal Troops will continue to fulfill the tasks set for the prosperous future of the country, including its security, protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens,» the head of state said.

As President Sadyr Japarov noted, a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on Material Assistance to Certain Categories of Military Personnel of the Kyrgyz Republic has been prepared, according to which it is planned to increase the salaries of servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs by 40 percent from October 1, 2021. Taking into account the fact that the servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs serve in special conditions, one year of military service will be counted as one and a half, and in Batken region — as two years from September 1 of this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/204975/
views: 98
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan increases salaries of medical workers at Family Medicine Centers
Criminal case initiated on mass infection of servicemen with tuberculosis
Soldier of State Border Service commits suicide in Jalal-Abad
Mobile hospital deployed on Ala-Too training ground for servicemen
Military conscript shoots himself in the leg in Jalal-Abad region
Ground Forces incident: Contractor, who suffered from electric shock, dies
2.4 billion soms spent on public sector salaries in November in Kyrgyzstan
General Staff of Kyrgyzstan tells about incident with contract soldier
Contract solder of Ground Forces suffers severe burns after electric shock
21.8 billion soms allocated for salaries of state employees in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
24 August, Tuesday
17:14
China reports no new local COVID-19 cases China reports no new local COVID-19 cases
16:58
Famous actress Meryem Uzerli to visit Bishkek
16:38
Investigation into death of Azimzhan Askarov to be resumed
16:27
Salaries of servicemen of Internal Troops to be increased from October 1
16:02
Passage through Too-Ashuu pass to be closed due to repairs