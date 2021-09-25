13:14
USD 84.80
EUR 99.52
RUB 1.16
English

Salaries of servicemen of Internal Troops increased by 40 percent

Salaries of servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan have been increased by 40 percent. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«Ulukbek Maripov signed a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, according to which the salaries of servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be increased by 40 percent from October 1. The decision was made in order to ensure social guarantees, as well as to provide additional incentives for servicemen,» the statement says.

On March 12, 2014, the Internal Troops were transferred from the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the National Guard. The troops were returned to the ministry in 2018.
link: https://24.kg/english/208335/
views: 148
Print
Related
Pensions of military personnel increased in Kyrgyzstan
Salaries of servicemen of Internal Troops to be increased from October 1
Kyrgyzstan increases salaries of medical workers at Family Medicine Centers
Criminal case initiated on mass infection of servicemen with tuberculosis
Soldier of State Border Service commits suicide in Jalal-Abad
Mobile hospital deployed on Ala-Too training ground for servicemen
Military conscript shoots himself in the leg in Jalal-Abad region
Ground Forces incident: Contractor, who suffered from electric shock, dies
2.4 billion soms spent on public sector salaries in November in Kyrgyzstan
General Staff of Kyrgyzstan tells about incident with contract soldier
Popular
Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs
Devalued Kyrgyz gold as consequence of decisions of some officials Devalued Kyrgyz gold as consequence of decisions of some officials
Chairwoman of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Chairwoman of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Number of domestic violence cases increases by 30 percent in Kyrgyzstan Number of domestic violence cases increases by 30 percent in Kyrgyzstan
25 September, Saturday
12:01
Salaries of servicemen of Internal Troops increased by 40 percent Salaries of servicemen of Internal Troops increased by...
11:52
Elections 2021: Mobile groups start working abroad
11:38
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:32
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:24
1,361 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 196 - in serious condition