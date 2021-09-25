Salaries of servicemen of Internal Troops increased by 40 percent

Salaries of servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan have been increased by 40 percent. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«Ulukbek Maripov signed a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, according to which the salaries of servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be increased by 40 percent from October 1. The decision was made in order to ensure social guarantees, as well as to provide additional incentives for servicemen,» the statement says.

On March 12, 2014, the Internal Troops were transferred from the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the National Guard. The troops were returned to the ministry in 2018.