Over 100 trucks wait in line on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

A traffic jam formed on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Situation at the site is stable. Checkpoints on the state border are functioning in normal mode.

«More than 100 trucks are waiting in line at Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Due to a malfunction in the inspection complex at Karasuu — Avtodorozhny checkpoint (Kazakhstan), the Kazakh side inspects from four to five trucks per hour. Cars and passengers are passed without restrictions. There are no restrictions for freight carriers from the Kyrgyz side,» the Border Service said.

Border guards of Kyrgyzstan reportedly inspect vehicles only for presence of drugs and their precursors, weapons and ammunition, explosives. No accumulation of vehicles and people is registered at other checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border.
