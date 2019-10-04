14:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Driver of bus, under wheels of which schoolboy died, detained

Driver of bus No. 18, under the wheels of which a boy died, was detained. The Traffic Safety Department of Chui region reported.

Related news
Schoolboy dies due to negligence of bus driver
The 34-year-old bus driver S.N. put the passengers down in Dostuk village. The last passenger was an 11-year-old boy, his clothes stuck in the doorway of the bus.

«The driver did not see the child, drove a few meters and ran over him with the rear right wheel. As a result of the accident, the 5th grade student died in a hospital without regaining consciousness. A necessary expertise was commissioned,» the traffic police said.

The deceased child Myrza Zhumakaliev was a student of the 5th grade of school No. 70, his mother is an economist, father is an employee of a construction company, they live in Sokuluk district. The family has 5 children.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
Schoolboy dies due to negligence of bus driver
Three cars collide in the center of Bishkek
Mercedes car crashes into gate of house in Bishkek
Mercedes driver killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Girl dies in traffic accident in Bishkek
Hit-and-run driver who strikes and kills man in Mayevka village found
Fatal traffic accident. 19-year-old passenger of car passes away
Number of traffic accidents increases by 16 percent in Kyrgyzstan
16-year-old teenager takes car of relatives, dies in traffic accident
Popular
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Emergency alarm sirens to be turned on in Bishkek tomorrow Emergency alarm sirens to be turned on in Bishkek tomorrow
Prime Minister calls 1st phase of Safe City project successful Prime Minister calls 1st phase of Safe City project successful
Kyrgyzstan enters top 20 reformers in Doing Business 2020 Kyrgyzstan enters top 20 reformers in Doing Business 2020