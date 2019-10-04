Driver of bus, under wheels of which schoolboy died, detained

Driver of bus No. 18, under the wheels of which a boy died, was detained. The Traffic Safety Department of Chui region reported.

The 34-year-old bus driver S.N. put the passengers down in Dostuk village. The last passenger was an 11-year-old boy, his clothes stuck in the doorway of the bus.

«The driver did not see the child, drove a few meters and ran over him with the rear right wheel. As a result of the accident, the 5th grade student died in a hospital without regaining consciousness. A necessary expertise was commissioned,» the traffic police said.

The deceased child Myrza Zhumakaliev was a student of the 5th grade of school No. 70, his mother is an economist, father is an employee of a construction company, they live in Sokuluk district. The family has 5 children.