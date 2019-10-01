Kyrgyzstan - Centerra agreement to ensure more efficient operation of Kumtor

New strategic agreement between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and Centerra Gold Inc. «completely justifies itself in terms of ensuring a more efficient and stable operation of the enterprise.» The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stated during a visit to Kumtor mine in Issyk-Kul region.

According to the Information Support Department of the Government’s Office, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers and the President of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry inspected the open pit, used heavy equipment, a gold mining plant, a tailing dump and got acquainted with the monitoring system of its dam.

«The state is constantly working to ensure the environmentally safe and stable operation of Kumtor mine,» said the head of the Government.

At a meeting with employees, the Prime Minister said that the company has been working for over a year without losing working time, which indicates the safety of citizens at work.

«The public knows how the Kumtor issue is important for us. We are focused on the future work of the mine, taking into account environmental safety, development of the economy, industry and local communities,» said the Prime Minister.