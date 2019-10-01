19:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan - Centerra agreement to ensure more efficient operation of Kumtor

New strategic agreement between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and Centerra Gold Inc. «completely justifies itself in terms of ensuring a more efficient and stable operation of the enterprise.» The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stated during a visit to Kumtor mine in Issyk-Kul region.

According to the Information Support Department of the Government’s Office, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers and the President of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry inspected the open pit, used heavy equipment, a gold mining plant, a tailing dump and got acquainted with the monitoring system of its dam.

«The state is constantly working to ensure the environmentally safe and stable operation of Kumtor mine,» said the head of the Government.

At a meeting with employees, the Prime Minister said that the company has been working for over a year without losing working time, which indicates the safety of citizens at work.

«The public knows how the Kumtor issue is important for us. We are focused on the future work of the mine, taking into account environmental safety, development of the economy, industry and local communities,» said the Prime Minister.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Centerra Gold announces Board Chair succession
Centerra Gold объявила о смене председателя совета директоров
Aza Migranyan: Kyrgyzstan will get four bonuses from Kumtor agreement
Официальный комментарий «Центерры Голд» относительно бизнеса в Монголии
Kumtor mine has more than 100 tons of gold
Cost of Kyrgyzstan’s shares in Centerra Gold grows after signing of agreement
Nikita Mendkovich: Agreement with Kumtor must pass the test of time
Temporary respite. What are the benefits of new agreements on Kumtor?
Kyrgyzstan should not get hung up on Kumtor despite importance of the project
MPs to hear government report on Kumtor in September
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan