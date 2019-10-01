19:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Uzbekistani wanted for murder arrested in Kadamdzhai

A citizen of Uzbekistan, who was wanted in his homeland for committing serious crimes, was arrested in Kadamdzhai district, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

The 36-year-old Saidullakhon Abbosov was convicted in Tashkent for murder, rape and robbery in 2010. He escaped from prison in 2016, settled and married in Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan.

«The man escaped and illegally crossed the border. He had lived in Batken region since 2016, changed his name and surname to Bekbolot Koshokov. He was arrested and placed in a temporary detention center. A criminal case was opened on the facts of illegal border crossing and fraud. Several people turned to the police, saying that Bekbolot Koshokov took a total of 300,000 soms from them and did not return the money,» the police department said.
link:
views: 92
Print
Related
Wanted citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Chelyabinsk Oblast
Askarbek Shadiev wades through river to cross border, leaves for USA
Wanted in Kyrgyzstan swindler detained in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in St. Petersburg
Ex-chairman of Military Court put on the wanted list in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan