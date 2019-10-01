Uzbekistani wanted for murder arrested in Kadamdzhai

A citizen of Uzbekistan, who was wanted in his homeland for committing serious crimes, was arrested in Kadamdzhai district, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

The 36-year-old Saidullakhon Abbosov was convicted in Tashkent for murder, rape and robbery in 2010. He escaped from prison in 2016, settled and married in Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan.

«The man escaped and illegally crossed the border. He had lived in Batken region since 2016, changed his name and surname to Bekbolot Koshokov. He was arrested and placed in a temporary detention center. A criminal case was opened on the facts of illegal border crossing and fraud. Several people turned to the police, saying that Bekbolot Koshokov took a total of 300,000 soms from them and did not return the money,» the police department said.