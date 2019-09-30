Border conflict: Wounded border guard emerged from a coma

Border guard, who was wounded during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, emerged from a coma. Press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

«The serviceman is conscious, he began to eat. His state is moderately severe. Two more border guards are undergoing treatment at the National Hospital. Their condition is satisfactory,» the ministry noted.

Five border guards, who were treated at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics, were transferred to the Military Hospital.

«As for the civilians, one victim is still at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics, she needs the second surgery. The rest were discharged,» added the Ministry of Health.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda. In addition, negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held on resolving the conflict in border area.