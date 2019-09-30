14:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Wounded border guard emerged from a coma

Border guard, who was wounded during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, emerged from a coma. Press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

«The serviceman is conscious, he began to eat. His state is moderately severe. Two more border guards are undergoing treatment at the National Hospital. Their condition is satisfactory,» the ministry noted.

Five border guards, who were treated at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics, were transferred to the Military Hospital.

«As for the civilians, one victim is still at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics, she needs the second surgery. The rest were discharged,» added the Ministry of Health.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda. In addition, negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held on resolving the conflict in border area.
link:
views: 105
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts 12 documents on border conflicts for 12 years
Border conflict: Wounded border guards transported to Bishkek
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border
Border conflict: Political forces of Kyrgyzstan urge CSTO to intervene
Border conflict: Eight victims operated on in Bishkek
Head of State Border Service about negotiations: It was difficult
Border conflict: Most residents of Maksat village return home
Kyrgyz deputies propose creation of separate agency on border issues
Passage of citizens through Kulundu-Avtodorozhny checkpoint resumed
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan