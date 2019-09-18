10:16
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet at Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Head of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda met the day before.

Negotiations were reportedly held at Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The parties discussed situation in connection with the border incident with use of firearms that occurred on September 16.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.
