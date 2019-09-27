Kyrgyzstani wins 4th medal at Asian Swimming Championship

Kyrgyzstani Elizaveta Rogozhnikova won her fourth medal at the Asian Swimming Championship. Swimming Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The competitions are held on September 24-27 in Bangalore (India). Elizaveta Rogozhnikova competes in 15-17 years age group. The day before, she won a bronze medal at 100 meters backstroke. Her final result is 1 minute 3.82 seconds. This is the new record of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, as a part of the championship, Elizaveta Rogozhnikova won a silver medal in the 50 meter swim on the back and two bronze medals at 200 and 400 meters medley swimming.